Donation of a day's salary valuable for poor residents: HCMC Party Secretary

Today, at the flag-salute ceremony, agencies of the city Party Committees, the Inspection Committee of the City Party Committee, the office of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a campaign to encourage civil servants and employees in state organizations to contribute a day's salary and support the ‘For the Poor’ Fund in 2022.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City launched the peak month ‘For the poor’ in 2022 to mobilize and donate funds to build houses and means of livelihood for poor households, awarding scholarships, sponsor to take care of students in difficult circumstances or orphaned due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

In response to Ho Chi Minh City’s peak month, civil servants and employees in state organizations have donated one-day salary. The total donation is VND400 million (US$ 16,387).

On this occasion, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen announced that the southern largest city has reviewed the implementation of the HCMC Sustainable Poverty Reduction Program for the period 2016-2020 and 2021. There have seen many positive signals as many poverty-stricken people have escaped poverty thanks to the contributions and support of many people. Unemployed people were offered employment and earned living.

Many laborers and workers when asked by the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, revealed that thanks to the financial support of many people, they can afford their children’s tuition fees and their children have become university students. Listening to their sharing, he expressed that one-day salary contributions of civil servants, public employees and employees are very valuable.

Therefore, he called on everyone to support the ‘For the Poor’ Fund of Ho Chi Minh City, helping disadvantaged people to escape poverty.

The happiest thing is that there are no poor people next to him, said Secretary Nguyen Van Nen who thanked civil servants, officials and employees for their financial contributions and support to needy people. At the same time, he hoped people will continue to contribute to this meaningful Ho Chi Minh City 'For the Poor’ Fund.

On this occasion, on the occasion of the Traditional Day of the Party's Organization and Construction Sector (October 14), the Traditional Day of the Party's Mass Mobilization Work (October 15), the Traditional Day of the Party Inspection Branch (October 16) and the Traditional Day of the Party. Office of the Party Committee (October 18), Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented flowers to congratulate leaders and staff in the sector.

By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan

