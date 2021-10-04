Doctors, medical staff visit HCMC Museum, Can Gio District

The delegation poses a photo at the Dragon Wharf.

On behalf of the delegation, Doctor Vu Thi Hai Yen, Lecturer of Bach Mai Medical College under Bach Mai Hospital expressed her thankfulness to the leader, officials of the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch for the visit.

Doctor Hai Yen shared that the delegation visited the Dragon Wharf for the first time to learn about the life-long revolution career and devotion of President Ho Chi Minh through images and documentary films dubbed by Southern voice.



On the same day, the Municipal Department of Tourism collaborated with the People’s Committee of Can Gio District and Vietravel Company to open a tour named “Can Gio – beautiful nature” to bring tourists including doctors, medical staff and representatives of hospitals and academies to Can Gio District.



At the tourism site of Can Gio, a friendly meeting between HCMC leaders and doctors, the medical staff was taken place with the presence of Colonel Pham Van Ram, Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Vice Director of HCMC Department of Tourism.



Speaking at the meeting, Vice Director of HCMC Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu praised and sent her thankfulness to all the frontline forces to enthusiastically help the city during the passing time.



All of the participants including drivers, tour guides got fully vaccinated, SARS-CoV-2 negative testing results in advance of the journey.



Besides, all of them strictly followed the safety criteria on Covid-19 prevention and control.





Photos were captured at Dragon Wharf and tourism sites in Can Gio District during the visits of doctors and medical staff:

They offered incenses to express their gratitude to the great devotion of President Ho Chi Minh and promise to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's advice.

By Tieu Tan, Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong