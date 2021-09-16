District 7 to pilot IT app to manage safe service, production businesses

Steps of the pilot program using Information Technology (IT) app to manage businesses in District 7

The district will choose 100 household businesses and 50 enterprises, cooperatives, including takeaway food and drink services, supermarkets, convenient stores, pharmacies, petrol stations, gas suppliers, construction and public utility companies, raw material suppliers, transport operators, services of logistics, notary, funeral, maintenance and repair services for construction works.



There will be 150 additional ones operating in the mentioned –above fields and having business premises in the “green zones” where they have been allowed to resume operation.

The local authority will also select the numbers of goods transport and delivery workers; forces in the fight against Covid-19, shopping services; officials of State agencies; those of special necessity of businesses permitted to go out.

All selected individuals and organizations will be granted QR code, the “Green household business” and “Green business” signboards monitored and managed by the district's authorities via an IT app.

District 7 encourages household businesses and enterprises to participate in the pilot program.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh