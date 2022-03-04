District 7 must take lead in urban administration construction: HCMC Chairman

Chairman Phan Van Mai speaks at the online meeting with leaders of District 7 (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman made the statement at an online meeting on March 4 with leaders of District 7 on the implementation of the plan and assigned tasks in 2022. He required the district to identify good ways to replicate as well as specify inadequacies to help other districts overcome later.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman emphasized that in 2021, District 7 had proactive and creative ways in epidemic prevention and control.

According to Mr. Mai, District 7 is one of the first three localities in Ho Chi Minh City to gain early control of the Covid-19 epidemic. Therefore, District 7 needs to continue to promote the achieved results and carry out economic recovery programs with specific results in 2022.

Along with that, District 7 ought to implement plans to become a service center associated with the project 'Building Ho Chi Minh City into a shopping and commercial center of the region and the country' and the project 'Developing HCMC’s smart tourism in the period of 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030'. Smart Tourism is defined by the European Union as a destination facilitating access to tourism and hospitality products, services, spaces, and experiences through ICT-based (Information and communications technology) tools.

Mr. Mai reminded of Ho Chi Minh City's theme for 2022 "Safely and flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, continuing to improve the quality of urban administration construction, improving the investment environment, accompanying with businesses" plus District 7’s achievement in the last year asking this locality to focus on, consolidate and clarify the results in urban administration construction, administrative reform as well as improve the investment environment and build e-government in association with digital transformation.

He noted that District 7 must focus on the quality of administrative reform and improve the investment environment. That means the district must understand the problems which residents and businesses have been facing to have appropriate solutions. Simultaneously, the district administration must continue improving the quality of public administration work and organize the apparatus of the government system in wards.

Chairman of the District 7 People's Committee Hoang Minh Tuan Anh informed that in 2022, the district will focus on implementing nine key tasks. Among these, the district continues to support businesses and business households in the area to solve problems.

Moreover, it will coordinate with banks to help businesses and business households access capital. Last but not least, the district administration has rearranged traditional markets in the district and allowed the opening of more convenience stores and night markets associated with tourism development.

According to District 7, when implementing the urban administration model, the district has difficulties in implementing the district budget estimates such as the insufficient budget for repairing the headquarters of the district and widening alleys and roads in residential areas. Currently, the District People's Committee is calling for residents’ contributions to repairs to alleys and roads and other mobilizations, but must report to the City People's Committee for approval of the policy leading to delays in the implementation, said Chairman of District 7 Hoang Minh Tuan Anh.

The District 7 People's Committee submitted to the City People's Committee a proposal to assign the public investment capital plan in 2022 to arrange capital for 15 projects approved by the District 7 People's Council, term IV with a total capital of VND99 billion taken from the district’s budget to organize the implementation of further investment procedures as prescribed. Thus, the district proposed the Department of Planning and Investment and the Department of Finance to consider the projects.

The People's Committee of District 7 also proposed that the City People's Committee soon issue the process of implementing investment in social housing, housing for workers, and have a preferential mechanism for land use tax, time, procedures, and costs for implementing the project to attract investors.

Furthermore, the district asked for approval of the policy to call for investment in three urban embellishment projects, for qualified medical stations to sign health insurance settlement contracts directly with the city social insurance agency, and make technical lists beyond the line. Finally, the district expected that the management of the District 7 Medical Center and the district hospital wil come within its jurisdiction.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan