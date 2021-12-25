Chairman Mai made the proposal at the fourth session of the District Party Executive Committee on December 24.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman Mai emphasized that in 2021, the southern metropolis was heavily affected by the Covid-19 epidemic with many big events.

However, in the midst of difficulties, the District 7 administration has demonstrated solidarity. The local administration has cooperated with residents to obtain many outstanding achievements in epidemic prevention and the socio-economic development recognized by the Central Government and Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

Specifically, District 7 is one of the first three localities of Ho Chi Minh City to control and maintain disease control by applying proactive and creative measures. The District has also piloted the Covid-19 Epidemic Control Operations Center for economic recovery and public administrative services.

Chairman Mai also asked District 7 to continue to develop achievements and to correct remaining problems in order to operate the center more and more effectively.

Particularly in Party building, he assessed that the pilot implementation of rearrangement of the grassroots political system in District 7 had initially brought into play its effectiveness, especially the model of setting up party committees in apartment buildings.

Regarding the task of 2022, Mr. Mai asked District 7 to propagate to help members of party committees, and inhabitants to work on the vision and aspiration mentioned in the resolution to build District 7 into the southern regional center, a center of high quality medical, educational, tourism and sports services in HCMC.

Mr. Phan Van Mai also mentioned the theme of Ho Chi Minh City's 2022 is safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic, continuing to improve the quality of urban administration construction, improving the investment environment to accompany businesses.

Last but not least, the District 7 authority must also promote the initiative in connecting with departments and agencies to further improve the investment environment in the district as well as simultaneously connect with investors to find resources for district development.



Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai At the conference, the Chairman of HCMC People's Committee also ordered District 7 to continue to be a pioneer in epidemic prevention and socio-economic recovery as well as unite party committee members and residents in performing well the tasks of the district and of Ho Chi Minh City.

Along with that, Mr. Mai ordered District 7 to continue pioneering in digital infrastructure connectivity with HCMC based on the foundation of good application of digital technology in epidemic prevention and operation of the political system and economic development.

Previously, Chairman of the District 7 People's Committee Hoang Minh Tuan Anh said that in 2021, the District has faced many difficulties, especially due to the impact of the fourth Covid-19 epidemic. However, the District 7 People's Committee has focused on the dual tasks of both epidemic prevention and socio-economic development.

In particular, the district promptly removed difficulties and problems of specialized departments and units; thereby, it has achieved many outstanding results. Up to now, District 7 has achieved 29/40 targets set out in the plan. The total state budget revenue of District 7 is estimated at more than VND 3,938 billion (reaching 91.3 percent).

With approximately 1,764 newly established businesses in the district has more than 14,000 operating businesses.

One of the targets of District 7 is to expand 10 alleys, build three new bridges in alleys and two roads. Additionally, the district will tackle 11 flooded areas. Along with that, the rate of violation of construction regulation decreased by nearly 58 percent over the same period.

Currently, the district has also evaluated 24 schools in the area about epidemic prevention plans to prepare for the direct organization.

In particular, District 7 has created jobs for more than 17,000 workers and admitted 203 new party members. In the district, 166 party committees have been set up in apartment buildings.

District 7 determined to focus on making good use of opportunities to promote economic recovery and development - developing production and business, reforming administrations, and improving the investment environment...

In addition to epidemic prevention and control, the district has drastically implemented plans to take care of people's health, ensure social security, and ensure policy care for the medical staff who are directly performing the work.

At the same time, the district also takes heed of grassroots medical capacity expansion.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Dan Thuy