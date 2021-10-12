District 7 allowed to pilot street vending, on-site restaurants, eateries

Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting
At the meeting, District 7 leaders proposed the city approve the policy of accelerating the construction of accommodations for workers, piloting some fixed areas for street vendors and allowing restaurants and eateries to serve customers on-site.On behalf of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai listened to the District 7 leaders’ proposals and required the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee and relevant units, agencies to kick off the next working session with District 7 leaders in mid-October to find appropriate solutions.
Regarding the proposals of piloting some fixed areas for street vendors and on-site restaurants and eateries, chairman Phan Van Mai required District 7’s local authorities to carefully study, review to implement the program in compliance with pandemic prevention and control measures.
Besides, Mr. Mai required the relevant units to review the legality of the land areas to implement the social housing projects for low-income people.