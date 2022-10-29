District 12 focuses on improving business environment

Chairman of the District 12 People's Committee Nguyen Van Duc speaks at the event



The People's Committee of District 12 held a conference to talk with local businesspeople, representatives from cooperatives and business households. Moreover, a signing ceremony for the loan agreement between commercial banks, businesspeople and business households in the district.

At the conference, representatives of business establishments exchanged many contents related to credit room for businesses, tax policy problems, and connections between banks and businesses.

Chairman of the District 12 People's Committee Nguyen Van Duc said he has noted down the opinions of business representatives. For businesses’ opinions that he can handle, the District People's Committee will settle them promptly and thoroughly for creating the best conditions for enterprises to operate and do business whereas regarding petitions beyond the district’s authority, the district will send them to the municipal People's Committee and relevant departments in Ho Chi Minh City to consider and settle.

According to the Chairman, despite being affected by the Covid-19 epidemic in 2021 and 2022, the district’s socioeconomic development still achieved many good results and the district attained the government’s goals.

He highly appreciated the business community in the district that has made great contributions to the local achievements by maintaining production and business, and controlling the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic while carrying out both socio-economic development and disease prevention and control.

Regarding the socio-economic situation in 10 months of 2022, Vice Chairman of District 12 People's Committee Nguyen Minh Chanh said that the total state budget revenue in 10 months of 2022 is estimated at more than VND 2,439 billion, reaching 103.19 percent of the estimate, up 40.1 percent over the same period last year.

Moreover, non-state revenue was estimated at more than VND 822 billion, up 18.3 percent over the same period last year. Total local budget expenditure in 10 months is estimated at more than VND984 billion, reaching 81.52 percent of the estimate, down 50.45 percent over the same period.

From the beginning of the year to October 23, the People's Committee of District 12 has given financial support to 38,293 employees who have suspended their labor contracts or taken unpaid leave as well as 10,334 pregnant women and those who are feeding their children under 6 years old. The district has spent an amount of over VND150 billion supporting these above-mentioned people.





