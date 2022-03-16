District 11 facing inefficient use of public land lots

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le is raising questions in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le asked for an analysis on the causes, both objective and subjective, of tardiness in implementing public investment projects. She cited the Dam Sen neighborhood, where there has existed a project for 10 years with so many times of launching intention, but still not actually being carried out. This has severely affected the life of residents in the neighborhood. She also requested a review on public asset allocation and current problems to tackle.

Delegate Van Thi Bach Tuyet wanted to know whether there are any land lots managed by the city or central agencies that are now used wrongly or inefficiently, whether there are any suspended private investment projects, and whether there are large-scaled planning areas not being able to deploy for a long time.

District 11 Construction Investment Project Management Board informed that from 2016-2021, 90 projects out of 114 assigned ones have been finished. Out of 7 currently suspended projects in the district, four are school building ones and two road construction. These projects need a large amount of capital for land compensation tasks.



District 11 Natural Resources and Environment Division reported that there are now 800 public properties in the district. Four of them were fined due to wrong use in the period from 2016-2021.

Chairman Tran Phi Long said that since District 11 has a small surface area with a dense population, all properties handled in accordance with Decree No.167 are small houses, urging more effective use of the assets and regular checking for any possible violation to amend immediately.



With the allocated capital of around VND30 billion (US$1.31 million) a year to carry out public projects, the district strives to fully complete any possible projects.

As stated by Chairman Long, the district often checks and fines cases of inefficient use of public land lots via summary reports of its wards.

Praising the district on the above task, Delegate Van Thi Bach Tuyet proposed that District 11 have a more practical solution to use public properties effectively and implement assigned projects on schedule. She also suggested that the district can withdraw these properties for cultural, educational, and medical uses in the upcoming time.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Huong Vuong