District 11 commemorates Covid-19 victims

Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incense to commemorate Covid-19 victims.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 11 Dao Thanh Long said that the event aimed at paying tribute and expressing deep respect to people, officers and soldiers who have died from the pandemic.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of officers, soldiers and medical staff rushed into Covid-19 hit areas. A lot of doctors, soldiers and volunteers got infectious with SARS-CoV-2 and died of the disease leaving the loss to their families, friends and teammates.
District 11 confirmed more than 459 deaths related to Covid-19.
The pandemic has left hundreds of elderly without shelter and over 80 children are orphaned after their parents died from the pandemic.
Business communities, sponsors, religious establishments, officers, soldiers and people in District 11 have donated billions of Vietnamese dong to raise fund for free vaccination for people. That has contributed to the success of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control in the locality.
A requiem to commemorate people, officers and soldiers who lost their lives during the pandemic was also taken place in accordance with Buddhist Rituals following the commemoration ceremony.
