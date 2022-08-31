District 10 inaugurates headquarter of its Commission of Mass Mobilization

At the inauguration ceremony

Attending the inauguration ceremony was Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Lam Ngoc Hoa and leaders of District 10.



The building covering an area of 4,400 square meters has a total cost of VND93 billion (US$4 million). The construction located at the address of TT20 Tam Dao in Ward 15 is a working place for 18 administrative units of the district.

On this occasion, the opening ceremony of the 22nd Dien Hong Culture and Sports Festival was held in District 10. It is the traditional event of arts activities and sport games of war veterans and retired offices in the district.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau speaks at the event. Secretary of the Party Committee of District 10 Le Van Minh beats the drum to open the 22nd Dien Hong Culture and Sports Festival. Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau visits the new head office of the Commission of Mass Mobilization of District 10.





