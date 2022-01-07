Disadvantaged workers to be gifted bus tickets to return home for Tet

Illustrative photo



The beloved buses will bring them from Ho Chi Minh City to provinces and cities of Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Quang Tri, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Thanh Hoa, Ca Mau and the capital city of Hanoi from January 24 (on the 22nd day of the final month of the lunar calendar).





Those workers having demand of returning to their hometown during the Tet holida ys can register online via the center's website or send their documents to the Office of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Workers Support Center in Ho Chi Minh City to receive the support.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong