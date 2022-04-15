Disabled women overcoming difficulties honored

At the festival, women with disabilities in Ho Chi Minh City met and exchanged with excellent women who overcame difficulties. Products made by women with disabilities were displayed at the festival.



On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union honored 24 outstanding women with disabilities overcoming difficulties. Moreover, the union gave 20 women with disabilities a sum of money as capital for the household business to improve their family's economy.

Additionally, gifts were given to disabled women in response to the program ‘Trieu phan qua san se’( Millions of gifts to share love) launched by the Central Vietnam Women's Union.

Over the past time, the Women's Union at all levels in the southern metropolis has collaborated with related sectors to propose preferential mechanisms and policies to support women with disabilities so that underprivileged women can have opportunities for vocational training to get a job or bank loans to improve their income.

Furthermore, associations at all levels also support the cost of repairing dilapidated houses and building homes for women with disabilities in extremely difficult circumstances.





By Hong Hai - Translated by Dan Thuy