At the rountable conference between HCMC government and Japanese businesses (PHoto: SGGP)



At the conference, Vice President of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCMC (JCCH) Nakagawa Motohisa said that until November 2022, Japan has 1,568 projects with total investment capital of US$5.5 billion in industries such as processing, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, repair of cars, motorcycles, motorbikes, science - technology and construction.

However, some Japanese businesses said that they still have had problems including the inspection of tarriff of transfer pricing, VAT refund procedures, operation of imported machinery and equipment, import of chemicals, regulations of overtime hours and work permits that the city government needs to resolve.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, affirmed that the city will always accompany businesses by making efforts to remove difficulties and obstacles that businesses are facing to satisfy Japanese enterprises’ requirements on technical infrastructure, social infrastructure, human resources, fair and transparent business environment.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan said that the city government will listen to businesses' and investors’ complaints related to the investment environment and then the city government will resolve or petition to be responsible for settling these problems as soon as possible.

Ho Chi Minh City wanted Japanese enterprises to participate in investment cooperation in the fields of e-commerce, logistics, consumer goods and retail, activities of designing, manufacturing, exporting and developing the industry using automation, intelligent production processes, and clean energy, renewable energy.





By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan