Despite rain, fans in high spirit in street watching football match

Home fans are a big part of SEA Games 31 with their endless support of athletes anytime and anywhere. On the evening of May 22, a large number of fans were present at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 to cheer for the U23 Vietnam team before the final match against Thailand in the 31st SEA Games.

 

Despite rain, fans in high spirit in street watching football match ảnh 1 Fans brave the rain in Nguyen Hue pedestrian street (Photo: SGGP)

Despite the heavy rain that lasted for many hours, fans gathered in large numbers under the grandstands on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street to cheer for footballers – ‘golden boys’ defending the championship.
Although the match will kick off at 7 PM, scores of young people in the high spirit were gathering in the street to watch the match from late afternoon.
Despite rain, fans in high spirit in street watching football match ảnh 2 Fans in the rain cheering for the U23 team at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street (Photo: SGGP)


By Hoang Hung – Translated by Anh Quan

