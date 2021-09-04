  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Deputy PM visits oxygen filling station, recovered patients in Thu Duc

SGGP

Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Vu Duc Dam visited an oxygen filling station so-called “oxygen station” in Thu Duc City and recovered Covid-19 patients who volunteer to care for the health of hospitalized coronavirus cases on September 4.

In the visit, Mr. Vu Duc Dam gave thanks for the contributions of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) on its establishment of oxygen ATM and recently-launched free rice, book and food ATMs dedicated for coronavirus patients and Covid-19 hit people.

Amid the Covid-19 surges and huge demand of supplying oxygen for coronavirus patients, VYEA has called for companies and units to engage in the model of oxygen ATM.

Up to now, there have been four oxygen filling stations in Ho Chi Minh City.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam was also present at Le Van Thinh Hospital in Thu Duc City to visit and encourage recovered Covid-19 patients who volunteer to care for health and nutrition for coronavirus infections.
By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong

