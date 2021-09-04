Deputy PM visits oxygen filling station, recovered patients in Thu Duc

In the visit, Mr. Vu Duc Dam gave thanks for the contributions of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) on its establishment of oxygen ATM and recently-launched free rice, book and food ATMs dedicated for coronavirus patients and Covid-19 hit people.
Amid the Covid-19 surges and huge demand of supplying oxygen for coronavirus patients, VYEA has called for companies and units to engage in the model of oxygen ATM.
Up to now, there have been four oxygen filling stations in Ho Chi Minh City.
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam was also present at Le Van Thinh Hospital in Thu Duc City to visit and encourage recovered Covid-19 patients who volunteer to care for health and nutrition for coronavirus infections.
Some images featuring the working sections of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the oxygen filling station and Le Van Thinh Hospital in Thu Duc City.