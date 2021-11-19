HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen ( L) and Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam (R) at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Dam said this at the meeting on November 18 while he led a delegation to work with the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on epidemic prevention and control in the southern largest city.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that, the city's current epidemic level is at alert level 2 upon Resolution No. 128 of the Government and Decision No. 4800 of the Ministry of Health. Moreover, he added the development of the pandemic seemed stable.

Ho Chi Minh City has completed the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine for all people over 18 years old meanwhile the city has finished the administration of the first doses for children from 12-17 years old. The city is preparing for the inoculation of the second Covid-19 jab on children from November 22.

According to Mr. Duc, city administrations will strengthen preventative measures for people’s safety. Therefore, city authorities have now directed all industrial parks and export processing zones to establish a treatment area for asymptomatic or mild people with Covid-19 so that business establishments can continue production.

Additionally, all districts and Thu Duc city must set up field hospitals run by district governments in addition to concentration treatment facilities.

Revealing about the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the southern metropolis, Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that currently, the city has run out of anti-viral drug Molnupiravir asking for timely provision of the drug for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.



Mr. Dam speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) In addition, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City also proposed to shorten the isolation period for treatment for fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients who have no symptoms and have negative results on the seventh day. Last but not least, the Vice Chairman proposed to maintain and supplement mobile medical stations managed by military medical workers.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that Ho Chi Minh City needs to make an evaluation of vaccination in residential areas. In addition, police officers and medical workers should go to all households in every alley to check every dweller, encourage the participation of all organizations to find out who has not been vaccinated yet.

Except for those who have a contraindication to vaccination, all inhabitants should get the vaccine for their safety. Medical clinics in districts and doctor networks should work together to have detailed information of unvaccinated people in an effort to reduce severe cases and mortality, said Deputy PM Dam.

In respect of the proposal for the military force’s support of mobile medical stations, Mr. Dam said that the city should mobilize the participation of private health care facilities and retired doctors and nurses for the management of Covid-19 patients’ home- care.

Furthermore, he supposed the city should get the most out of telehealth services which help provide necessary care to patients while reducing medical staff exposure to ill persons, thus, minimizing the transmission risk of SARS-CoV-2

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan