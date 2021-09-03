  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Deputy PM Dam asks Go Vap authority to help parents buy textbooks

SGGP
While touring Ho Chi Minh City’s Go Vap District to check the Covid-19 prevention task and have a meeting with some residents in the district yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam noticed the government to take heed of textbook support for children in rental houses for the new school year.
Deputy PM asks Go Vap authority to help parents buy textbooks ảnh 1 Mr. Dam tours Go Vap District to check Covid-19 prevention task (Photo: SGGP)
He also asked the district administration to ensure nutrition for families with children, especially those who are disadvantaged and cannot afford to buy goods.
When meeting the Deputy Prime Minister, many dwellers in ward 14, Go Vap district said that they have been facing difficulties because of the prolonged Covid-19 epidemic especially when Ho Chi Minh City implemented stricter social distancing.
Therefore, they expected electricity and water exemption or reduction to reduce the burden of living.
Some villagers also complained that they have only received relief bags from the government for four months now, but have not received any financial support.
After listening to people's complaints, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam asked the district government to review to give timely support to residents. In particular, the local government must give assistance to disadvantaged people if they are eligible for support according to the current policy of Ho Chi Minh City.
Deputy PM asks Go Vap authority to help parents buy textbooks ảnh 2 Mr. Dam talks to residents in rental houses (Photo: SGGP)

By Giang Dinh - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags:

Other news

See more