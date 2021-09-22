Deputy Party Secretary of HCMC visits, presents gifts to health clinics

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (4th, R) presents gift to Go Vap District’s Covid-19 treatment hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Secretary noted that District 12 has more than 7,000 Covid-19 patients (F0 cases) who are being treated at home. If the district has not arranged the treatment reasonably, its number of severe patients will increase.



F0 cases need to be monitored blood pressure, pulse oximetry and body temperature. The municipal Party Committee has called on businesses to donate medical products of masks, sterilizing liquid and oxygen saturation (SpO2) to support mobile healthcare stations in Covid-19 treatment.

He suggested the district improve the local medical system and strengthen the cooperation with the city’s health department.

Vinh Tien Joint Stock Company hands over 1,100 medicine bags to the People’s Committee of District 12.

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 12 Tran Hoang Danh extended his sincere thanks to the HCMC Party Committee, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai and sponsors for the donations and support to help the district in the fight against the pandemic.

He also expressed his concern about the district's large population, especially many residential areas with huge number of migrant workers employed in industrial zones that face a high risk of becoming Covid hotspots. In addition, F0 cases express their aspiration for at-home treatment instead of moving to quarantine facilities. However, the district has decisively required patients who have not met requirements for home treatment to enter quarantine areas or reduce the population density.

On this occasion, Vinh Tien Joint Stock Company handed over 1,100 medicine bags of masks, sterilizing liquid and oxygen saturation to the People’s Committee of District 12.

Speaking at the visit to Go Vap District’s Covid-19 treatment hospital on the same day, he highly appreciated the healthcare workers’ contribution in treating Covid-19 patients.

The city leader asked Go Vap District to coordinate with the HCMC Department of Health to arrange the safe area for non-Covid patients.

On behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, he presented the district two High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) machines and paid a visit to a mobile healthcare station in Ward 6.

