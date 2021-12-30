Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event.



Speaking at the visit, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le paid tribute to frontline people who have taken part in the fight against the epidemic in Cu Chi particularly and HCMC in general.

HCMC and Cu Chi District have hardly combated the virus since the fourth wave began for over the past eight months.

The solidarity of the whole Party, authorities and the people and prevention and control measures with the principle of “each commune, ward, town as a fortress, each resident as a soldier" have helped HCMC overcome Covid-19 pandemic hardships, she noted.

Especially, the medical workers of 312 mobile healthcare stations in the city who participated in care and treatment at home for Covid-19 patients have contributed to the reduction of Covid-19 mortality.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents gifts to medical workers of mobile healthcare stations in Cu Chi District .



By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh