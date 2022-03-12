Department of Labor, Invalids, Social Affairs publicizes Covid-19 financial aid

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)
By August 10, 2021, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs received more than VND461 million (over US$20,000) for the Covid-19 Prevention and Control Fund from 30 units under its management. Of the funds, the Trade Union, Office of the department and the Propaganda and Education Division of its Party Committee contributed more than VND351 million (over US$15,000), VND60 million (US$2,600) and VND50 million (US$2,200), respectively.With approval of Director of the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan, the department office transferred the financial aid of more than VND262 million (US$11,400) out of VND351 million (over US$15,000) to personal bank accounts.
21 members of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control under the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs confirmed that they received a total financial aid of VND97.6 million (nearly US$4,300) in five phases. About VND25.5 million (US$1,100) was spent on the department's working teams to check the distribution of financial aid packages in districts and Thu Duc City, VND125 million (nearly US$5,500) on supporting medical staffs and the rest was dedicated for buying facial masks to present a number of units.
Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc directed the Director of the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to urgently publicize the policy, results and purposes of distributing the financial aids donated by individuals and units under the department for the Covid-19 prevention and control.
Besides, the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs was assigned to review and handle the responsibility of the individuals for not transparently publicizing subjects eligible for the financial aid, the campaign's results and the process of delivering the aid packages and personal account usage for receiving and transferring financial aid.