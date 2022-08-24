  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Delegation of Party’s Internal Affairs sector commemorates President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of the Party’s Internal Affairs sector led by Nguyen Thai Hoc, Deputy Head of the Central Committee for Internal Affairs respectfully offered flowers and incense to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at Ho Chi Minh Museum’s HCMC Branch this morning and spent one minute of silence to express deep gratitude for their merits and sacrifice for the national liberation on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Attending the ceremony was Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the city's Party Committee Le Thanh Liem. 
From August 22 to August 24, the Central Committee for Internal Affairs coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to organize a national conference on professional training for the Party’s internal affairs sector in 2022 with the participation of over 400 delegates who are cadres and civil servants from 57 Departments of Internal Affairs of the Provincial Party Committee and the City Party Committee under the Central.
There are some photos at the ceremony of offering flowers and incense this morning:
By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

