Delegation of Party’s Internal Affairs sector commemorates President Ho Chi Minh

Attending the ceremony was Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the city's Party Committee Le Thanh Liem.

From August 22 to August 24, the Central Committee for Internal Affairs coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to organize a national conference on professional training for the Party’s internal affairs sector in 2022 with the participation of over 400 delegates who are cadres and civil servants from 57 Departments of Internal Affairs of the Provincial Party Committee and the City Party Committee under the Central.



There are some photos at the ceremony of offering flowers and incense this morning:

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong