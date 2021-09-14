Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai said that the city has not yet achieved the goal of Resolution 86 set by the Government, which is to control the epidemic by September 15 and some criteria set by the Ministry of Health; therefore, the city leaders decided to continue social distancing according to Directive 16 until the end of September to ensure the city's sustainable epidemic prevention and control results and gradual recovery of socio-economic activities.