The rapid response team under the HCMC Customs Department was established at the beginning of August to support the customs clearance procedures for import of medical equipment including ventilators, oxygen generators and medical devices for Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in the city.
The team has sent over 150 official letters to propose the acceleration of goods customs clearance procedures for the Covid-19 fight along with receiving and solving the problems of enterprises and agencies via its two hotlines.
Besides, the team also detected and reported difficulties in importing these products to its leaders to remove the obstacles.
At the same time, the unit also made recommendations to prevent cases taking advantage of the State's support on facilitating import of medical equipment and supplies to illegally import goods.
