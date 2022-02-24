Cultural square to be established at Turtle Lake

The project was announced on February 23 by the People’s Committee of District 3 (HCMC). Each road making up the roundabout will house a venue for different purposes such as cultural fair, food stalls, entertainment facilities, street performances, and outdoor exhibitions.

The project aims to renovate the pavement and maintain the greeneries, utilizing granite tiles and designed to have the routes converging at the center of the square.

The area’s unique octagon shape as seen from above

Reportedly, the total paving area is over 19,500m2, of which 12,700m2 is for the roadbed, over 3,200m2 for the central area, and more than 3,500m2 is to pave the sidewalks of Pham Ngoc Thach, Tran Cao Van, Vo Van Tan streets and the roundabout itself.



Concept for the exhibition space on Vo Van Tan Street

According to the current planning, a part of Pham Ngoc Thach Street will be reserved for public performance, while the rest of it is for folk games and club activities.



Meanwhile, Tran Cao Van Street will be reserved for food stalls, and Vo Van Tan Street will house art and cultural exhibitions put together mainly by local architecture students.

Turtle Lake lies at the “entrance” to District 3 On weekdays, normal motorized vehicles will be allowed normal access to the area. Night markets for souvenirs and flea markets will operate on weekends, and the area will host large-scale outdoor performances during holidays.

District 3 is also consulting relevant departments to expand the green area to 2,900m2 from the current 678m2. There are currently 136 ancient trees with wide canopies which will be suitably decorated according to the season. The district also plans to keep basic wild grass on the ground. District 3 is also consulting relevant departments to expand the green area to 2,900m2 from the current 678m2. There are currently 136 ancient trees with wide canopies which will be suitably decorated according to the season. The district also plans to keep basic wild grass on the ground.

The lighting will come in various designs 625 more benches will be added along the streets in combination with flowerbeds, reaching 875 benches from the current 250.



An infographic of Turtle Lake’s history



By Manh Hoa - Translated by Tan Nghia