Cuban Prime Minister visits Cu Chi Tunnels

During the Cu Chi tunnels tour, the delegation saw many artifacts and main tunnels, and watched precious documentary films about the construction process of the Cu Chi tunnels.





The Cuban Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the Vietnamese people's intelligence in the design and construction of the unique tunnel system. Ending the tour, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz wrote in the guest book the following paragraph "Thank Vietnamese friend for helping the world understand more about the sacrifice of lives, the bravery in fighting against the enemy to protect the value of freedom." This afternoon, the Cuban delegation will visit Saigon Hi-Tech Park and have a meeting with the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong