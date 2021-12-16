Cuban Consul-General says goodbye to city leaders

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers a souvenir to Consul General of the Republic of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City Indira Lopez Arguelles. (Photo: Viet Dung)



At the reception, the city Party Chief confirmed that the brotherly relations between Vietnam and Cuba has developed over the past 60 years thanks to the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh and leader Fidel Castro.

On behalf of the HCMC Party Committee and people, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed his thankfulness and highly appreciated the role of the Cuban Consul-General in promoting the relationship between the two countries, including Ho Chi Minh City in the term of trade.He hoped that Ms. Indira Lopez Arguelles would continue to cultivate the fruitful relationship between Vietnam and Cuba with her new position.Additionally, the city Party Chief highly appreciated the competences and experiences of Cuba in the fields of the medical sector and medicine and he wished to promote cooperation with Cuba in the medical sector, especially medical education, distribution and Covid-19 vaccine technology transfer.At the meeting, the Cuban Consul General thanked HCMC leaders for their companion and support during her working term in the city and expressed her honor to receive the Ho Chi Minh City Badge from the Municipal People’s Committee.She affirmed to try her best to promote the relationship between the two nations in general and between Cuba with HCMC in particular with her new role.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Huyen Huong