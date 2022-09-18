Cu Chi to be developed into ecological, smart, sustainable district

HCMC's leaders (L) present flowers to Cu Chi District's leaders (R) celebrating 55 years since the district received the title “Iron Land and Bronze Citadel” .



The ceremony was held in Cu Chi Tunnel on September 17 by the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of Cu Chi District in coordination with the HCMC High Command.

Attending the event was former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Van Cuong, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Commander of the HCMC High Command, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Ngo Minh Chau.

Delegates attend the meeting.

At the ceremony, chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le recalled the glorious history of Cu Chi District during the wartime when the district received millions of bombs and paid tribute to heroic martyrs. Cu Chi is famous for its spirit of patriotism, unyielding efforts and traditional revolution with gentle, brave, strong and creative people who fight against foreign invaders and overcome challenges to protect the independence and freedom of the country.

Regarding tourism development, the district focuses on introducing and promoting traditional revolution, and Vietnam’s struggle for independence.

She suggested the district continue to implement social security works for people and families credited with meritorious service to the country, and call people to unite and join hands to develop the locality contributing to reaching the city’s goals.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (L, 4th) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R, 3rd) offer gifts to families credited with meritorious service to the country .

Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang affirmed that every family in the locality is imbued with stories of sacrifice, the spirit of patriotism, unyielding efforts and the revolutionary tradition of older generations.

The Party Committee and leaders of Cu Chi District will always affirm to lead and contribute to the district’s development in all fields, he added.

On this occasion, Cu Chi District received the third-class Labor Medal for outstanding achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, contributing to the building of socialism and protecting the country.



Additionally, HCMC’s leaders presented 300 gifts to families credited with meritorious service to the country and 100 scholarships to students in Cu Chi District.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers gifts and flowers to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Kieu Thi Nong. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) offers gifts and flowers to "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" To Van Duc (R). Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents scholarships to students in Cu Chi District. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents scholarships to students in Cu Chi District. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event. Leaders of Cu Chi District offer gift to the HCMC High Command. Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang speaks at the ceremony.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh