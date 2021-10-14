Cu Chi needs to retain, protect “green employees” for economic recovery

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting

She also suggested the district to pay attention to eight missions in disease prevention and control and economic recovery and growth, including continued propaganda on the Covid-19 prevention and control, improving the healthcare system, ensuring the human resource after the withdrawal of the supporting delegations that assisted the district to control and repel the Covid-19 epidemic.

Cu Chi District's leaders offer gifts to Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (C).

Ms. Le extended her thanks to all task forces on the prevention and control of the diseases in Cu Chi during the pandemic, contributing to making the district into one of the first localities that has brought the outbreak under control.

The district should also focus on social welfare activities, including distributing Covid-19 aid package and caring for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, policy beneficiary families and children orphaned by Covid-19, she added.

Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Pham Thi Thanh Hien said that as of now, some 1,021 business and service facilities with around 10,058 workers have met criteria for reoperation, and 418 enterprises have registered plan for manufacturing organization with 36,698 employees.

On this occasion, Cu Chi District presented certificates of merit to 172 individuals and 81 organizations for their significant contribution to the prevention and control of the pandemic.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents certificates of merit to individuals and organizations for their significant contribution to the prevention and control of the pandemic in Cu Chi. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents certificates of merit to individuals and organizations for their significant contribution to the prevention and control of the pandemic in Cu Chi.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh