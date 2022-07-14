Cu Chi District praises frontline forces in Covid-19 fight

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the ceremony.



At the ceremony attended by Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Cu Chi District granted certificates of merit to two teams and 61 individuals and honored 180 individuals who actively contributed to the establishment and operation of the Covid-19 treatment hospital and medical facilities in the district.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le grants certificates of merit to teams and individuals for their contributions to the Covid-19 fight in the locality.



The individuals are honored at the event. Cu Chi Covid-19 treatment field hospital No.1 was built in only ten days and was put into operation with a scale of 200 beds comprising 100 ones equipped with oxygen cylinders and 20 resuscitation beds along with more than 70 medical staff and volunteers from hospitals and medical facilities inside and outside the district.

Reporting at the event, Doctor Nguyen Thanh Danh, Director of Cu Chi Covid-19 treatment field hospital No.1 and Head of the Health Division of Cu Chi District shared that the local quarantine facilities received nearly 9,000 infectious cases with coronavirus. In nine months, the field hospital performed treatment for more than 1,000 patients, of which there were 350 moderate to severe patients and 115 serious patients in emergency situation.At the ceremony, beloved stories and unforgettable memories of saving lives were shared by doctors and volunteers.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong