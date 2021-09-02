Covid-19 patients must have drugs even at nights : HCMC Chairman

Mr. Mai gives gifts to encourage people participating in the fight against Covid-19 (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Phan Van Mai made the statement while touring in wards 14 and 15 in HCMC’s District 8 to encourage frontline forces here. He especially paid attention to the provision of medical care and social welfare for poor households.

While in the People's Committee of Ward 14, he acknowledged the difficulties and contributions of the epidemic prevention and control force in the ward over the past time.

Mr. Mai directed the local administration to ensure the safety and health of the people ensuring enough medicine bags for Covid-19 patients at home and promptly distributed to patients infected with Covid-19. If the ward is short of medicine, it must quickly mobilize local resources to supplement or report to the Department of Health, the city's authorities committed not letting any patient lack Covid-19 medicines.

Regarding the Covid-19 vaccination task, Mr. Mai assessed that the proportion of residents in Ward 14 receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs is still low (just 71 percent ). Therefore, local leaders need to encourage people to have vaccine shots.

According to him, when the pandemic is under control, the city can ease social distance, the vaccine is one of the criteria for people to be able to participate in economic, social and cultural activities. Therefore, vaccines are public health interventions that are undeniably responsible for improved health outcomes. Moreover, as per the city’s plan, all dwellers must receive vaccine jabs by September 15.

In addition, the locality needs to review the capacity of concentrated isolation areas for Covid-19 patients plus forecasts and preparation for more Covid-19 patients. The medical station and three military medical teams of ward 14 need to coordinate to provide timely first aid to reduce severe Covid-19 patients as well as enough emergency vehicles. The city’s ultimate goal is to cut down the number of deaths.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ward 14 Tran Ngoc Thuan said that the ward has many narrow alleys less than two meters wide where many family members live in small houses. Therefore, the ward hardly guarantees the Ministry of Health’s recommendations on disease prevention and safety. Worse, most of the residents in the ward are poor freelance workers, so the ward administration still faces many difficulties in epidemic prevention and control.



In respect of encouragement of vaccination, the chairman said that the ward authority planned to give those who agreed to receive vaccine jabs 5 kilograms of rice each to persuade them to get the vaccine. Currently, the ward has 966 Covid-19 infection cases, 694 of them were detected to be positive through rapid tests including 300 cases having been confirmed with PCR results.

As more medical workers were sent to help the ward, the emergency work for Covid-19 patients at home has been better. Presently, the ward has 35 oxygen tankers for infected people. No death has been recorded in the ward so far. More emergency vehicles have been added to provide timely aid.

Mr. Mai asked to make statistics of social welfare beneficiaries to give financial support.

He asked the People's Committee of District 8 to quickly distribute 10kg combo packages of agricultural products of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to people in the wards, shortening the delivery time.

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of District 8 Tran Thanh Tung, Ward 14 is one of the poorest wards of the district. The ward administration has made a lot of efforts in implementing the social welfare policies and providing medical care during the epidemic.

Mr. Mai announced that the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to give gifts worth VND50 million to administrations in wards 14 and 15 each. Moreover, each residential quarter in the wards will be given VND5 million and each administration member VND1 million.

Representatives of wards 14 and 15 thanked the support of the city Standing Committee of Party Committee promising to contribute more to the battle against Covid-19

By Giao Linh - Translated by Uyen Phuong