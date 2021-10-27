Covid-19 checkpoints at HCMC’s gateways suspend operation

On the same day, the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced the conclusion of the Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee.
Besides, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City is responsible for closely coordinating with functional forces to check compliance with the pandemic prevention and control regulations at coach stations, train stations and airports.
In related news, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control of Bac Lieu Province yesterday afternoon informed that the locality set up and put into operation Covid-19 checkpoints at orange and red- zone communes, wards and towns from noon on the same day.
The Covid-19 checkpoints at gateways to Ho Chi Minh City have temporarily suspended their operation from 6 p.m. on October 26. (Photo: Van Minh)
Accordingly, the HCMC People's Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department to direct and coordinate with relevant agencies and units to continue to perform mobile patrols serving for controlling and strictly handling violations on the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.The Municipal Department of Transport is in charge of coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department and relevant units to check the criteria and regulations on freight and passenger transport activities.
