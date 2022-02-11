Covid in HCMC: new cases, severe cases, deaths drop

Mr. Hai chairs the meeting



On the afternoon of February 10, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery of Ho Chi Minh City held a regular press conference to inform about the epidemic situation and issues related to the Lunar New Year under the chairmanship of Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Economic Recovery cum Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and economic recoveryy Pham Duc Hai, .

At the press conference, Mr. Hai said that after the fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in 2021, city dwellers enjoyed a safe traditional new year thanks to the careful preparation of authorities in districts and residents’ obedience to regulations on epidemic prevention.

Happily, the health sector’s chart of the epidemic development has shown that, before the Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year), the number of new cases always remained high at a three-digit number. But from February 4 to 7, the number of new infection cases decreased to a two-digit number, especially, the city only had 24 new infection cases while the number of deaths also decreased deeply below 10 cases. The day with the highest number of deaths was six cases on February 4.

Currently, the city's health sector is treating 618 patients, including 35 children under 16 years old, 88 critically ill patients on ventilators, 13 patients requiring ECMO intervention, and 92 cases of Omicron variant. Medical workers in the city have administered more than 661,000 additional doses of the vaccine and more than 3.9 million boosters, said Mr. Hai.

Talking more about the number of new Covid-19 cases tending to increase rapidly again during the Tet holiday, Chief of the Office of the city Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai said, the number of new cases tended to increase with 242 cases on February 8, 9 and 10 but severe cases, patients on ventilation, and deaths did not increase or even decrease due to good treatment.

Trinh Duy Trong, Head of the Ideological Politics Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, affirmed preschools and primary schools are not short of teachers but some non-public schools because many teachers of private facilities come back their hometown and have not yet returned to the city. However, preschools ensure to receive all students.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan