Mr. Hai chairs the press conference (Photo: SGGP)



The city Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control held a press conference to provide information on controlling and adjusting measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic, gradually easing social distancing . Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai chaired the press conference.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai informed that Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai has issued Directive 18/CT-UBND on continuing control over Covid-19 and adjust measures to prevent and control the epidemic and gradually recover and develop socio-economic situation in the southern metropolis on September 30.

On the same day, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City issued Dispatch No. 3232/UBND-KT to people's committees in provinces and cities on coordination in transporting workers from provinces and cities to work in HCMC.

As of 6 pm on September 30, Ho Chi Minh City logged 389,202 people infected with Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health. Mr. Hai pinpointed that the drop in the numbers of seriously ill patients, the numbers of hospitalized patients showed an optimistic sign in the city's epidemic prevention and control.

The number of seriously ill patients on ventilators decreased to 1,568 cases. Plus, around 2,046 patients were hospitalized while 2,866 patients were discharged on September 30.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan