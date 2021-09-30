HCMC-based bar­ber­shops, hair salons reopen at 50 percent capacity

According to the directive of the municipal People’s Committee, 20 people are allowed at weddings or at funerals. State agencies, units, political organizations, socio-political organizations, socio-professional organizations, central state agencies, Consular offices, international organizations and foreign economic-cultural offices in the city can resume operation provided that they follow the regulation of the government and the Ministry of Health.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh speaks at the conference Public and private medical examination and treatment establishments; medical service facilities; pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, medical supplies and equipment establishments can also be reopened.



Ten people are allowed at cultural, sports or religious events while maximum 70 people getting two vaccine jabs can attend big cultural events. Daily sports activities gather around 15 people.

Regarding educational activities, students must follow courses on the internet.

Bars, discotheques and karaoke parlors, on-site beverage and eatery establishment, theaters maintained closed.

Enterprises, production and business establishments in industrial parks, export processing zones, high-tech zones, Quang Trung Software Park, enterprises, commercial and service cooperatives, cooperatives, cooperative groups, households engaged in agricultural, forestry and fishery production and business; agricultural production support services, veterinary establishments, subjects of veterinary practice are entitled to open the door on October 1. Construction workers can continue their work.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy