Container truck bursts into flames on Hanoi Highway in HCMC



While driving on Rach Chiec bridge along Hanoi Highway in Thu Duc City, the driver discovered the cabin of his vehicle burst into flames at 3 PM today. He hastily stopped the car and then jumped out of it. He shouted for help as the fire quickly.

Upon receiving the fire news, the Fire and Rescue Police force of Thu Duc City Police hurriedly went to the scene; thankfully, just some minutes later, the fire was completely under control. At the scene, the vehicle cabin was completely burned. Worse, traffic on the highway was congested for a long time.

Police officers are carrying out an investigation of the fire cause.





By Trung Dung – Translated by Anh Quan