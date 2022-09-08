Construction of Long Kieng Bridge resumes as site clearance completed

The old Long Kieng Bridge is narrow so congestions happen usually. (Photo: SGGP)

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, and Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, attended the ceremony.



According to Nha Be District People's Committee, 2.6 hectares of land need to be recovered from 128 households for the construction of Long Kieng Bridge. In 2018, the District People's Committee handed over the site of 25 households. Since then, the contractor constructed and completed the pillars T1, T2, T3, T4, T5, T6, and T8, reaching about 40 percent of the total project volume, and had to suspend construction until the remaining 103 households handed over the site to resume construction.



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, gives certificates of merit to households that handed over land for the construction of Long Kieng Bridge. (Photo: SGGP) Aware of the urgency of the compensation and site clearance for the continuation of the construction of Long Kieng Bridge, the District People's Committee, together with the constructor, has focused on solving difficulties and obstacles, listening, and persuading local people to hand over the site at the end of August 2022.



The People's Committee of Nha Be District signs a contract with the HCMC Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Unit to deploy the construction of Long Kieng Bridge. (Photo: SGGP) According to the Traffic Project Management Unit, Long Kieng Bridge will be accelerated construction progress, completed, and opened to traffic on December 31, 2023. Long Kieng Bridge is 318 meters long and 15 meters wide, and the vehicle lane width is 12 meters. The connecting road has a total length of 661 meters and a width of 18-29 meters, with the drainage system, trees, and lights.



Site clearance of Long Kieng Bridge construction project is completed. (Photo: SGGP)

The project has a total investment of VND589 billion, of which construction cost is VND211 billion, and site clearance and resettlement costs are VND325 billion.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan