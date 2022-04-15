Congress of HCYU People-Political-Party Bloc opens

The delegates are introduced about development strategy of Ho Chi Minh City.

The congress will take place on April 15 and April 16 with the participation of 172 official delegates who represent 4,700 union members and members of 60 youth union units under the bloc. Among them, there are 61 delegates with master's degrees, five delegates with advanced levels and bachelor degrees in political theory. The youngest and oldest delegates are at the age of 19 and 40.Before the opening of the congress, the delegates offered flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh City Museum Branch in the city.Through the journey, they had a chance to learn about the projects of building Ho Chi Minh City into a smart city; establishing and developing a highly interactive innovative city in the East of Ho Chi Minh City; the development strategy of Ho Chi Minh City's cultural industry in term of 2020-2030 and so on.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong