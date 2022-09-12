Compensation for Ring Road No.3 to be typical example of other projects

At the ‘Citizens Ask – Government Answers’ session in September

The event was chaired by Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le with the participation of Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai.



Ring Road No.3 is 76.34 kilometers long, passing through HCMC, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An. The section passing through HCMC’s districts is approximately 47.51km long, including Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi and Thu Duc City.

The city must clear an area of 408 hectares to serve the construction and has 2,377 affected households losing residential land and 752 cases that have to be resettled. The total compensation payment is about VND25, 610 billion (US$1.1 billion). The construction is expected to be started in June 2023 and completed in October 2025. The work will be totally finished in June 2026 while the project completion settlement will be handed over in 2027.

The event is chaired by Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le (R) with the participation of Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai (2nd, L).

A pre-feasibility study report on the construction project is expected to be approved in November. The compensation plan will then be carried out, said Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Vo Trung Truc.

The compensation for agricultural land will be paid in April 2023. Prices for agricultural land and cultivated land are around VND3.2-6 million per square meter and VND3.8-VND8.2 million per square meter respectively. The entire agricultural land will be handed over to investors in May 2023.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.





Households whose residential land is taken will receive compensation next July. The compensation price is from VND18.8 million to VND40 million per square meter. the handover of the premises to investors before December 2023.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai affirmed that the municipal authorities will pay more attention to works of compensation, site clearance and resettlement that have to be suitable with infrastructure and residents’ livelihood, organization of resettlement and offering social housing units to affected households.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Vo Trung Truc speaks at the meeting.

He emphasized works of compensation, site clearance and resettlement of the Ring Road No. 3 project will become a typical example for other projects to follow.

The clean-up project on the polluted Xuyen Tam canal which runs through Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts will be kicked off in 2023. The key project aims to prevent flooding on the canal and clean up Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal and mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, he added.

Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le (L) speaks at the meeting.



By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh