Companies encourage workers’ creativity, innovative initiatives

Worker Huynh Thanh Vu in the Electromechanical Workshop, Liksin Packaging Enterprise operates the machine with special parts based on his invention (Photo: SGGP)



After leading visitors on a tour of the company to see his initiatives and those of his co-workers are being used, Mr. Dao Anh Vu, Head of Machine Engineering Team, Food Processing Workshop, Vietnam Industry Joint Stock Company Animals (Vissan) was bursting with pride as he said that if this line has not been improved, perhaps during the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic in the city recently, there had not been enough products for city dwellers.

According to Mr. Vu, 22 workers were arranged in a shift and 5-6 machine operators and workers had to work overtime continuously to meet the needs of the market in the past. Because the working time is long plus workers had to do manually so productivity is not high. From this fact, the mechanical engineering team actively improved the line, and changed the process of finished canned products, helping to improve the production line.

Thanks to the initiative, labor productivity increased, reducing the number of workers to only 11 people in a shift with one operator. Moreover, technicians feel better because they no longer see their sweat co-workers carrying boxes of canned goods from one stage to another for processing. Now, all that work is run on conveyor belts.

In another company, Mr. Dang Ngoc Phat, an employee of the Wastewater Sewerage Management and Operation Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Sewerage Company has had many innovative initiatives. One of his innovations is outsourcing the dredging Elliptic Bridge. Previously, sanitation workers had to go into the sewers to dredge mud, they have to face dangers; especially, if they work at the time of high tide or at night. Realizing these dangers, Mr. Phat proposed improvements that workers do not have to go into the manhole to dredge mud, higher productivity, and shortened working time.

Equipment and machinery in factories of Liksin Packaging Enterprise, a branch of Liksin Corporation, are old. Worse, workers have to be done manually for some stages, so many waste products increase costs and reduce labor productivity.

As a result, the staff of the M&E Workshop invented a new design for a conveyor belt to undertake manual stages by adding some special parts to the machines. The new part in the machines has helped increase productivity and save costs in production operations.

In the Ho Chi Minh City Power System Dispatch Center under the city’s Electricity Corporation, center Deputy Director Le Hoang Nhan has had dozens of improvement initiatives participating in many scientific research projects which have contributed to the development and modernization of the city's electricity sector. One of them is the solution of Building a Central SCADA system to meet operational requirements using Survalent software which has been put into operation remotely at 52/55 stations, of which 11 stations are unmanned. This solution helps to improve labor productivity and improve customer service quality. Sticking with the unit for 20 years and having dozens of initiatives.

Mr. Dang Ngoc Phat, Ho Chi Minh City Urban Sewerage Company, shared that leaders carefully listened, reviewed and facilitates most of his initiatives and other employees in the company. Their inventions were put into operation to improve the company’s labor productivity.

Bui Nguyen Nam Khai, Chairman of Liksin Corporation's Trade Union, said that for many years now, the movement of good labor and creative labor has brought practical benefits to the Liksin Corporation. To help improve employees’ skills and potential for creativity, Liksin plans to train technical workers every year, nurture creativity motivation in the unit's workforce.

General Director of Printing Joint Stock Company No. 7 Nguyen Minh Trung said creative labor is the key for the unit to always innovate and grow. Creative activities also help employees develop their potential to perfect their work.

In fact, there are initiatives and improvements that bring tangible results, and there are innovative initiatives that bring invisible effects and long-term effects. In particular, improvements in the specific work of employees, helping to shape the working process, increasingly optimize productivity. Therefore, the company always focuses on promoting creativity such as rewarding and creating favorable conditions for new ideas.





By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan