Colonel Mai Hoang becomes Deputy Director of HCMC Police

Attending the ceremony were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Major General Le Hong Nam, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Deputy Head of the Criminal Police Department (C02) under the Ministry of Public Security Major General Hoang Van Vinh and Deputy Head of C02 Colonel Phan Manh Truong.

Speaking at the ceremony, the newly-appointed Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department pledged to coordinate with the municipal Party Committee and leaders of the department to continue to uphold the tradition of the city's police force and successfully complete assigned tasks.

Colonel Mai Hoang was born in 1979 in Yen My District of Hung Yen Province. He holds an MPhil in Politics, and graduated from People's Security College I.



In 2000, he worked at the Criminal Police Team of the Yen Chau Border District’s Police Department, Son La Province. In April 2004, colonel Mai Hoang worked at the Drug Crime Investigation Police Team under Moc Chau District Police.



In December of 2016, Colonel Mai Hoang held the position of Chief of Moc Chau District Police.



In April of 2020, he was Deputy Director of the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security. In August of 2020, Mr. Hoang was awarded the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces by the State President. In December of 2020, he was promoted by the Ministry of Public Security from lieutenant colonel to colonel.





By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong