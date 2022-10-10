Civil servants, officials donate one-day salary to support the poor

Civil servants, officials and employees of the Office of National Assembly delegation and People's Council, the Office of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Northwest Urban Area Management Board this morning donated one-day salary to support the city’s ‘For the Poor’ fund.
At the fundraising event, the city’s ‘For the Poor’ fund received more than VND92 million (US$3,867) from the at least one-day salary voluntary donation.
On the same day, the city’s ‘For the Poor’ fund in 2022 also received a one-day salary donation from civil servants, officials, and employees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City.
The activities aimed at responding to a peak month for the poor as well as creating resources to kick off social security activities from now until the end of 2022 and prepare for the Lunar New Year.
Previously, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City had launched the 2022 “For the poor” month to call for individuals, units and organizations to support people with difficult circumstances and those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, beginning from October 17 to November 18.
Accordingly, the Standing Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City-the Mobilization Board of the “Fund for the poor” set a target of VND40 billion (US$1.67 million), and its sub-divisions in the districts strive to reach a target of over VND125 billion (nearly US$5.3 million) from the fundraising campaign to take care for disadvantaged people and orphaned kids due to Covid-19 pandemic wave in the city.