City’s former Vice Chairman Hua Ngoc Thuan passes away

Former Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hua Ngoc Thuan passed away from a fall in his house.



Accordingly, the fall accident happened at the house of the city’s former leader in Phu My Hung urban area, District 7. After that, he was taken to the University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City for saving his live, but he could not survive.





The police forces are currently cooperating with relevant units to investigate the case.Former Vice Chairman of City People's Committee Hua Ngoc Thuan, born in 1956 in Ben Tre Province, was elected Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in charge of culture and society fields. In December 2016, he retired in accordance with the regulations.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong