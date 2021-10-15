City to study to hold praying ceremony of all who died from Covid-19

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



In the related news, sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that it is necessary to have a day to commemorate those people who have passed away from Covid-19 pandemic and to convey the sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and communities.

In addition, the local authorities will continue to maintain caring for lonely elderly, orphaned children due to Covid-19, and convey gratefulness to medical staff, soldiers, volunteers and frontline forces in the Covid-19 fight who have made their contributions and efforts to help the city residents overcome the pandemic.The contents were stated by the city Party Chief at a conference of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure yesterday.Under the direction of the Municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Culture and Sports will collaborate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs to build detailed plans and activities to honor localities, organizations, individuals and volunteers giving supports to the city in the fight against Covid-19.HCMC is expected to organize activities to commemorate, share the loss with the bereaved families and praise the sacrifice and contributions of medical staff and soldiers in the Covid-19 fight.After receiving the proposals of a memorial monument for doctors and medical workers as well as a place to organize the commemoration ceremony, HCMC is considering and building a program, an appropriate place and time for the meaningful event.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong