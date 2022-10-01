City reviews Covid-19 vaccination demand for kids under 5 years old

Illustrative photo
Accordingly, the educational facilities are assigned to review the number of kids aged from six months to under five years old, the Covid-19 vaccination demand and send a report to the municipal Department of Education and Training before October 3.Previously, the HCMC People’s Committee required the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to review, make statistics of kids from six months to under five years old in the localities whether they are studying at kindergartens or not and propose the Covid-19 vaccination demand for them.
By September 30, the city had finished the high peak month of Covid-19 vaccination for children from five to under 18 years old. However, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung, said that Ho Chi Minh City is among the localities in the country having a low rate of Covid-19 vaccination for children from five to under 12 years old.
Although the Covid-19 pandemic is basically under control, there will have potential risks. Therefore, parents should let their children join in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign to reduce the risk of infection as recommended by medical agencies.
The Municipal Department of Education and Training required the educational facilities to strengthen propaganda to pupils’ parents to properly know about the vaccination's usefulness, reduce the risk of infection and protect pupils’ health.