City residents need to raise awareness of trading fraudulent travel pass

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the press conference.
Speaking at the press conference yesterday on Covid-19 prevention and control, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai informed that Ho Chi Minh City has experienced 12 days of stricter social distancing order implementation. According to the latest updated Covid-19 news, the Ministry of Health confirmed 233,093 coronavirus infections with 4,172 daily discharged patients from hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City by September 2.From January 1 up to now, 120,509 recovered patients have gone home and 9,974 deaths of Covid-19 have been confirmed.
As for the vaccination process, the city run out of 6,268,327 doses by September 2.
From August 15 to September 1, HCMC gave 1,474,683 gift bags to support the poor and self-employed workers during social distancing days. With 14,000 tons of rice from the national reserve dedicated for the Covid-19 hit people, HCMC received and planned to deliver 6,000 tons of rice to the eligible cases as soon as possible.
Amid the Covid-19 surges, the city health sector has increased the capacity of beds for hospitalized cases related to Covid-19.
According to Doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Vice Director of the Municipal Department of Health, Vietnam has not detected new coronavirus variant apart from the Delta variant.