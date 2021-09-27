City receives US$1.1 mln, 135 tons of rice to fight against Covid-19

Accordingly, the relief was contributed by the Vietnam People's Navy.
Besides, the city leader shared that HCMC will concentrate on economic development to continue contributing and supporting the military and naval forces to fulfill the assigned tasks of building and protecting the country.
Attending the ceremony were Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Rear Admiral Phan Tuan Hung, Deputy Commander of the Naval Force; Rear Admiral Do Van Yen, Political Commissar of Naval Region 2 Command; Colonel Ngo Minh Thuan, Director General of Saigon Newport Corporation.
Some photos were captured at the reception ceremony:
Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the ceremony.
At the reception ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the support and sentiment of the Ministry of National Defense, especially staff and soldiers of Vietnam People's Navy who had donated funds and essential stuff to the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
