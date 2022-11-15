  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City police to strictly handle organized crime during Tet holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security this morning held a launching ceremony to deploy the culmination month on crime suppression, and ensure security and order on the coming Tet holiday under the presence and direction of Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau. 
City police to strictly handle organized crime during Tet holiday ảnh 1 Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)
At the ceremony, the Vice Chairman of the City People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested the city Police to focus on the group of organized crime and the crime of infringing property.
During November, Ho Chi Minh City is set to control the Covid-19 pandemic and concentrate on economic recovery and development, especially busting criminal offense, ensuring political security, social order and safety.
In the upcoming time, HCMC and neighboring provinces and cities will be likely to face complicated situations related to finance and banking, petroleum and epidemics that will be one of the conditions for hostilities to affect social order and safety during the New Year and Lunar New Year holidays. 
Fire safety is an important problem for the city during the Tet holiday; therefore, the units on fire prevention and fighting must propagandize content to each citizen.

City police to strictly handle organized crime during Tet holiday ảnh 4 Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)
Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department also focused on promptly detecting, preventing and strictly handling robbery, thefts, and crimes related to ‘black credit’ activities, gambling and illegal football betting rings during the 2022 World Cup final round; busting organizations and rings of trading illegal goods, smuggling, fake goods, especially essential goods with high supply and demand during the Lunar New Year and so on.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

