City police to strictly handle organized crime during Tet holiday

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)



At the ceremony, the Vice Chairman of the City People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested the city Police to focus on the group of organized crime and the crime of infringing property.

In the upcoming time, HCMC and neighboring provinces and cities will be likely to face complicated situations related to finance and banking, petroleum and epidemics that will be one of the conditions for hostilities to affect social order and safety during the New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)



Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department also focused on promptly detecting, preventing and strictly handling robbery, thefts, and crimes related to ‘black credit’ activities, gambling and illegal football betting rings during the 2022 World Cup final round; busting organizations and rings of trading illegal goods, smuggling, fake goods, especially essential goods with high supply and demand during the Lunar New Year and so on.

During November, Ho Chi Minh City is set to control the Covid-19 pandemic and concentrate on economic recovery and development, especially busting criminal offense, ensuring political security, social order and safety. Fire safety is an important problem for the city during the Tet holiday; therefore, the units on fire prevention and fighting must propagandize content to each citizen.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong