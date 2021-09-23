Accordingly, the two time slots, in the morning from 6:30-8 a.m. and the afternoon from 4:30 p.m-6 p.m will be available with the travel plan from travelers’ residence to working places.
Those who perform tasks beyond the above time slots have to use granted travel passes. In case of switching the working shifts or being infected with SARS-CoV-2, they have to change the travel passes.
The travelers have to perform health declaration on VEID app of the Ministry of Public Security in advance of their journeys.
All the civil servants and employees have to be fully vaccinated and their family are not in isolation areas.
(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
As for specific cases needed to go outside, the Department of Public Security will consider and decide to grant travel pass to each case.The agencies are responsible for making and sending the lists of registered staff, officials and employees to the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs before the Municipal Department of Public Security receives and updates the information to the national population database.
