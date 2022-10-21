City Party chief visits typical old people on month for elderly

Accompanying the delegation were Nguyen Thanh Binh, former Permanent Deputy Head of the Central Organization Commission, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly; Huynh Thanh Lap, former Head of the National Assembly Deputies Delegation of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Elderly Association and Head of the Representative Committee of the Vietnam Elderly Association in Ho Chi Minh City; Ngo Minh Chau, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.



Through the visit, leaders of the Party and State listened to and shared meaningful social activities of the elderly across the country, contributing to local development.



On the occasion, the delegation visited the families of Pham Phuong Thao, former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council; and Chau Minh Ty, former Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, former Head of the Representative Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Elderly Association and former permanent member of the Central Committee for the Vietnam Elderly Association.



The city Party chief extended greetings to and wished the outstanding old people longevity.



This morning, the delegation paid a visit to Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Yen Thao, and Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed his admiration for her silent sacrifice as well as her contributions that were recognized by the Party and State.

Some photos during the morning visits of delegation of Party and State leaders

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong