City needs to ensure residents' benefits in land donation for alley expansion

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference.



However, many residents living in the first houses of the alley do not received much benefits from the alley expansion projects and families living in a small space are greatly affected by the alley expansion. This requires relevant departments to have support mechanisms to ensure the benefits as well as compensation for these households, he said.





Currently, more than 168,000 households have donated land, equivalent to VND10 trillion (US$429 million) to serve for 5,000 works contributing to the city’s socio-economic development as well as bringing conveniences for residents.



Speaking at the conference, on behalf of the Standing Committee of the city Party Committee, Mr. Phan Van Mai praised the efforts of the whole political system in the alley expansion movement toward successful implementation of the policy. He desired that local authorities and functional agencies would continue to call for land donation from residents to serve for road, alley expansion, urban embellishment and new rural construction.



Besides, Chairman Mai required that the HCMC Department of Construction would coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to promptly study and advise the HCMC People’s Committee to submit a report of financial support for residents to the city People’s Council.



As for the Ring Road No.3 investment and construction project in HCMC, Chairman Phan Van Mai asked localities to enhance propaganda and mobilization works so that relevant households and organizations urgently hand over land to create land fund for the construction of the project. It is important to find the most effective solutions to give compensation and support to people so that they have a better life after land hand-over for the project implementation.



On the occasion, the HCMC Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City granted certificates of merit to 66 teams and 49 individuals with a lot of contributions to the movement of propagandizing and mobilizing residents to donate land to widen alleys in the city from 2000 to now.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong