City leaders visit, wish typical old people longevity on Day of Elderly

The delegation visited 90-year-old Nguyen Van Bay living in Phu My Ward who is the martyr’s father. Head of the HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep wished for health and expressed his gratitude for the loss and contributions of a 90-year-old man to Ho Chi Minh City particularly and the country generally.



On the same day, another delegation of HCMC led by Secretary of Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu visited and wished typical old people longevity in the city.



The delegate visited and extended health wishes to 70-year Party membership Nguyen Phuc Don, aged 90, living in Tang Nhon Phu A Ward; 50 year Party membership Nguyen Thi Xy, 90, living in Tang Nhon Phu B Ward; and Nguyen Thi Bay, at age of 90, living in An Khanh Ward.



Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu sent his thankfulness to these elders for their contribution to the city.







Some images feature visits of the city leaders to the elderly on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the Vietnamese Traditional Day of the Elderly:





By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong